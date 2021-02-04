



Nigeria forward Odion Ighalo has thanked Chinese Professional Football League outfit Shanghai Shenhua ahead of his move to Saudi club Al Shabab.

Ighalo has undergone medicals at Al Shabab and the deal is expected to be made public any time soon.

The move will see the striker end his four-year stint in China having spent two seasons with another Chinese club Changchun Yatai.





The 31-year-old joined Changchun Yatai from Watford in 2017. He won the Chinese FA Cup title with the club in 2019.

The former Granada of Spain striker linked up with Premier League giants Manchester United in January 2020 and saw his loan extended after a strong start to life at Old Trafford.

United opted against extending the deal which expired at the end of last month.

“Thank you,” he wrote on Instagram ahead of his impending move to Al Shabab.