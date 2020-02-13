<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United have made the precautionary decision to ban new loan signing Odion Ighalo from United’s AON Training Complex due to coronavirus fears.

According to the Mirror, Ighalo, who has been borrowed from Chinese outfit Shanghai Shenhua for the rest of the season, has been training at the GB Taekwondo Centre in Manchester on his own with Manchester-based performance coach Wayne Richardson.





The Nigeria international was not allowed to link up with his new team-mates in Marbella, Spain, over concerns he might not be allowed back in the UK due to travel restrictions on people who have been in China within the last 14 days.

As Ighalo’s mandated 14-day incubation period is coming to an end, he is set to finally join his team-mates on Friday ahead of Monday’s trip to Stamford Bridge.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed earlier in the week that Ighalo will travel with the team and is expected to make the 18-man matchday squad.