



Super Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo, bagged a brace for Changchun Yatai who drew 3-3 against John Mikel Obi’s Tiajin Teda in a Chinese Super League clash at the Tianjin Tuanbo Soccer Stadium, Tianjin, on Saturday.

Odion Ighalo has now scored 20 goals in 25 league appearances for Changchun Yatai this season.

Ighalo was on target for Changchun Yatai in their 5-1 win over Tianjin Teda in the reverse fixture last season. And in their First Round clash this season, Changchun Yatai lost 1-0 at home to Tianjin Teda.

He is currently the second top scorer in the Chinese Super League behind Wu Lei who has scored 21 goals for Shanghai SIPG.

Mikel was however not listed for action by Tiajin Teda in the highly entertaining encounter.

Ighalo scored the opening goal for Changchun Yatai in the 11th minute after he was teed up by Andrian Mierzejewski.

Yan Zhiyu doubled Changchun Yatai’s lead 14 minutes later.

Jonathan da Silva however scored in the 32nd and 53rd minutes respectively to levelled scores for the hosts.

Changchun Yatai regained the lead in the 65th minute when Ighalo converted from the spot.

Ghanaian forward, Frank Acheampong equalised for Tiajin Teda in the fourth minute of added time.

Changchun Yatai currently occupy 10th position in the table with 30 points from 25 games, while Tiajin Teda are two points adrift in 12th position with 28 points from the same number of games.