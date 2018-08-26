Odion Ighalo fired salvaged a point for Changchun Yatai who forced Hebei CFFC to a 2-2 draw in a Chinese Super League clash on Sunday.‎

The goal was Ighalo’s 16th CSL goal of the season in his 20th match for Changchun Yatai so far this seaaon.

Ezequiel Lavezzi scored the opener for Hebei CFFC in the eight minute of the encounter, but Adrian Mierzejewski drew Changchun Yatai level in the 71st minute.

Ayoub El Kaabi’s easy tap in looked to have sealed the win for Hebei CFFC seven minutes from time, but Ighalo finding himself in a one-on-one situation with Hebei CFFC‎ goalkeeper Ciao Yang, tucked in the leveller within a minute into additional time.

The 29 year old striker could have wrapped up a victory for Changchun Yatai in additional time, but his goal-bound shot was saved by the goalkeeper, Ciao Yang.

Changchun Yatai have now failed to win in their last two CSL games.

Ighalo is one of the strikers called up for Nigeria’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Seychelles next month.