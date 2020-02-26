<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo is happy with the respect he got from Watford supporter on Sunday and he’s backing the club to avoid relegation.

Ighalo became prominent in English football after helping Watford gained promotion to the premier league from championship.

The former Udinese striker went on to score over 40 goals for the Hornets before his departure to the Chinese Super league in 2017.





Ighalo, however, returned to the premier league with Manchester United back in January and made his debut debut against his former side last Sunday and was close to getting his first goal for the Club, but his late efforts hit the woodwork.

Meanwhile despite losing the game, Watford fans were full of of respect for Ighalo, who also wish his former side all the best and hope they avoid relegation this season.

Watford are currently second from bottom after gaining 24 points from 27 matches so far this season.