Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo as well as Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala and The Nations’ correspondent Tunde Liadi top the list of nominees for the 6th edition of the prestigious Nigeria Pitch Awards as organisers revealed in Lagos on Thursday the identities of prospective winners.

Ighalo who is currently attached to Shanghai Greenland Shenhua in the Chinese Super League, is listed along with Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa of Al Nasr and defender Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City for the Player of the Year Award otherwise known as the King of the Pitch Award.

The three nominees for the Queen of the Pitch Award include Oshoala who recently moved to FC Barcelona from Chinese side Dalian Quanjian; Rasheedat Ajibade of FC Robo who has since moved to Swedish side Avaldsnes IL and Francisca Ordega of Shanghai Shengli.

Meanwhile, The Nation’s Liadi is on the shortlist of three for the Print Journalist of the Year category along with Jonny Edwards of Complete Sports and Tana Aiyejina of The Punch Newspapers

Regarded as the most credible sport awards in the country, organisers said the Nigeria Pitch Awards have come to stay despite lack of sponsorship since its inception.

“We want to remain resolute in our commitment to sustain the Nigeria Pitch Awards,” noted CEO Matchmakers Consult and President of the Nigeria Pitch awards, Shina Phillips.“In spite of the harsh economic situation and the increasing difficulty in convincing sponsors because of the current state of the economy, we will continue to turn up each year to provide platform for the reward of excellence in our football.

”We are confident that the future will become brighter and our football will be better for it.”

For this year’s event, awards would be given in 19 categories including Goalkeeper of the Year; Defender of the Year; Midfielder of the Year; Striker of the Year; MVP in NPFL ; MVP in the NWFL; Queen of the Pitch; King of the Pitch; Coach of the Year; Club of the Year; National Team of the Year: Referee of the Year; Sam Okwaraji Awards; State with the Vest Grassroots’ Development Programme; Football Friendly Governor of the Year; Football Journalist of the Year (Print); Football Journalist of the Year (Radio); Football Journalist of the Year (TV) and Football Journalist of the Year (Online).