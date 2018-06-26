Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo believes that the team will earn their first competitive win against Argentina when both teams meet in a Group D clash today (Tuesday) at the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria and Argentina have met four times in the World Cup with the La Albiceleste winning on all four occasions.

The stake is higher this time around with both teams eyeing a place in the knockout stages of the competition.

Gernot Rohr’s men sit in second position in Group D with three points following their 2-0 win against Iceland on Friday.

Argentina occupy last place with one point after they were thrashed 3-0 by Croatia on Thursday.

A win against the South Americans will send the Super Eagles into the second round while a draw will be enough depending on the outcome of the game between Croatia and Iceland.

“To beat them, we have to work on our tactics very well. If we can score first, that will make them to be nervous,” Ighalo stated in a short video interview posted on ESPN.

“We believe in ourselves and we know we can do it.”