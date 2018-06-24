Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has revealed reasons why he struggled in the Super eagles 2018 World Cup opening group game 2-0 loss to Croatia and vowed that the final group game against Argentina on Tuesday will be a ‘war’ between both countries.

After failing to perform against Croatia in the Super Eagles opening game, Ighalo started from the bench in the win against Iceland but the China-based striker has put it down to the tactical formation employed in the game.

Ighalo praised Gernot Rohr for making use of two strikers against Iceland.

“It makes it easier because I was isolated (against Croatia) – alone with four different guys – which was very difficult but we played with two strikers (against Iceland), which is much easier for the strikers to move, to come, and you can see that we got goals,” he said.

The Super Eagles revived their World Cup campaign with an impressive 2-0 win against Iceland on Friday and must now avoid defeat against Argentina to qualify for the round of 16.

On the other hand, Argentina must beat the Super Eagles and hope Croatia avoid defeat against Iceland who they could only draw 1-1 against.

Croatia top the group on six points, the Super Eagles are second on three points while Iceland and Argentina are both on one point and are third and fourth respectively.

“It’s going to be war (and) a final of finals because they need to win,” Ighalo told BBC Sport.

“They are going to come all out and (use) every tactic that they know to win a game.”

Ighalo however tipped the Super Eagles to qualify for the knockout stage.

“I am expecting it to be a very tough game but I think we are capable of qualifying.”