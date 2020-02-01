<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United has reached an agreement with Odion Ighalo on personal terms and salary over a six-month loan from Shanghai Shenhua, with an option to buy, according to Sky in Italy.





If the deal is agreed the former Super Eagle star would be the first Nigerian player for Manchester United, Ighalo was the highest goal scorer in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt with five goals and also the highest goal scorer in the Qualifiers with seven goals.

Manchester United is expected to sign him for the remainder of the season.

He would provide competition to Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood in the attacker.