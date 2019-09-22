<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Brazil would have been playing Germany in the next FIFA window not Nigeria or Senegal according to Selecao coach Tite.

Tite’s comments was made after criticism trailed the 23-man Brazil list he released on Friday for the October 10 and 13 friendly matches against Senegal and Nigeria which will make home-based stars like Dani Alves, Gabigol, Rodrigo Caio to miss important games for their respective clubs while on ‘inconsequential’ national duty against minnows opponents.

Brazil fans faulted the Brazilian Football Confederation (Confederacao Brasileira de Futebol; CBF) for prioritizing friendly games against ‘2018 World Cup flops’, Nigeria and Senegal, over the country’s local league,

The former Corinthians manager explained that it was difficult arranging friendly games with top countries adding that Germany pulled out of a proposed friendly.

While Brazil are ranked third in the world in the latest FIFA ranking, their next two opponents Senegal and Nigeria are outside the top fifteen globally.

Speaking to reporters, Tite said: “That’s a calendar issue. We just can’t change it. We get in touch with all the best national squads. And, when we can’t play against them, it’s because we’ve tried but they didn’t want to play against us.

“Can I give Germany [as an] example? Germany proposed us a date. We said yes. Then they proposed another day.We said yes again. Then they informed us that they didn’t want to play anymore. I’m giving you information”.