<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Oceania football general secretary Tai Nicholas has been banned for eight years for misappropriating FIFA funds and bribery, the world governing body said.

The ban — the latest in a series for the scandal-hit Oceania Football Confederation — follows FIFA investigations into money given to build a lavish ‘Home of Football’ in Auckland.

Nicholas, also a former FIFA standing committee member, was found guilty of misappropriating funds “as well as having offered and accepted gifts or other benefits”, a FIFA statement said.

He was fined 50,000 Swiss francs ($50,000) and banned from involvement in national and international football for eight years for the breaches of FIFA’s code of ethics.

“The investigation into Mr. Nicholas concerned the misappropriation of FIFA funds allocated to the OFC between 2014 and 2017 in relation to the OFC Home of Football, as well as to various undue benefits accepted from or offered to several football officials and other individuals,” FIFA said.

Nicholas resigned from his Oceania role in December 2017, saying at the time it was for “personal reasons”.

A few months later OFC president David Chung fell on his sword over the Home of Football affair and was last March handed a six-year ban by FIFA.

Also in March, FIFA suspended OFC vice-president Lee Harmon for three months after an investigation into the resale of tickets for last year’s World Cup in Russia.

Chung became OFC president in 2011 after his predecessor, Reynald Temarii, was suspended by FIFA for corruption.

On a visit to Auckland earlier this year, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the world body had seen enough corruption in the OFC and warned it was on a “last opportunity” to clean up its act.

The confederation’s current president, Lambert Matlock of Vanuatu, welcomed Nicholas’ punishment and said the organisation had changed since he took over.

“I was elected to reform OFC and that is what we have done over the last year,” he said.

“OFC is doing all it can to prevent the misuse of funding and has regained the full support of FIFA.”