Obafemi Martins will wait until January to decide on his future as he continues recovery from a torn hamstring, according to his representative Ante Alilovic.

The 33-year-old has been out of action since April after damaging his hamstring in an AFC Champions League game between Shanghai Shenhua and Kashima Antlers.

The former Inter Milan and Birmingham City attacker has been frozen out of Wu Jingui’s side due to the injury which necessitated the return of Senegal’s Demba Ba from Goztepe.

Martins’ earnings in Australia is a factor highlighted by his agent who has ruled out any transfer decision until January 2019.

“I’ve spoken with Obafemi and he just wants to continue rehabilitation from his injury (a badly torn hamstring and quadriceps injury suffered back in April) in the UK for the time being,” Alilovic told The World Football.

“He’s told me he wants to hold off until January (to make a decision on his future).

“I don’t think the A-League is a serious option in terms of what he can earn elsewhere. He won’t be coming to Australia and I think he sees his future remaining in China.”

Martins has played just one league game for Shanghai Shenhua this season where he scored a hat-trick.