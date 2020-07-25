File Photo

Nigeria forward Obafemi Martins was in action as Shanghai Shenhua suffered a 2-0 loss to Guangzhou Evergrande at the Dalian Sports Center Stadium on Saturday.

Martins replaced Yang Xu in the 64th minute of the encounter.

Wei Shihao bagged a brace for the home team coached by Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro.


Martins recently rejoined Shanghai Shenhua as replacement for compatriot Odion Ighalo.

The 35-year-old has been without a club since leaving the Flower of Shenhua in 2018 after suffering a hamstring injury.

Shanghai Shenhua will face Shenzhen in their next game at the Hongkou Football Stadium on July 30.

