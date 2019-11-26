<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Why former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins rejected $1.5 million deal to play in Saudi Arabia due to oil-rich kingdom does not have a top night club.

The 35-year-old who played for English clubs Newcastle United and Birmingham City has been searching for a new club since returned from a torn muscle fiber injury he picked up at his last club in Chinese Super League Shanghai Shenhua in May 2018.

‪It is the first time since he began his professional career in 2001 that Martins has been without a club and he has insisted he has received several offers and he has not quit the game yet but incidentally, the former Nigeria international plans to soon open a top-class night club in Lagos.

“He was very open about why he will not move to Saudi Arabia,” the source said.

“He says being part of the nightclubbing scene takes the pressure off him and without this, he cannot enjoy his football.”

Martins who has had spells in, Italy, England, Germany, Russia, Spain, America and China and he will be remembered for scoring Birmingham City’s winner in their 2-1 Carling Cup final victory over Arsenal in 2011 – the club’s first silverware since 1963. ‬

‪Nigeria’s fifth all-time top scorer with 18 goals, he played in three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments in 2006, 2008 and 2010, as well as the FIFA World Cup in 2010.‬