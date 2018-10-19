



China-based female soccer star, Asisat Oshoala, has disclosed that she and former Super Eagles striker, Obafemi Akinwunmi Martins, have come together to enact a new wave of charity support in Lagos.

Both strikers are from Lagos State and have foundations that devote lots of funding and sponsorship to charity projects on a regular basis, which Oshoala says they will now intensify through their new partnership.

Oshoala was speaking after their respective foundations combined to donate sports and educational materials to various schools in Lagos State ahead of the Lagos camp, tagged: “#football4girls.”

Oshoala, who has scored 11 goals in 13 matches this season for Dalian Quanjian in the Chinese Women’s Super League, is a three-time Africa Women Footballer of The Year and current star of the national team, Super Falcons.

She said the forthcoming Oshoala School Girls Football Clinic would be an intensive five-day coaching for aspiring women footballers, from which exceptional talents will stand a chance of playing in China and the UK as well as further their education.

Oshoala further revealed that the Nigeria Football Federation and Lagos State Football Association have endorsed the clinic.

The First Lady of Lagos State, Bolanle Ambode, and Esther Ajayi Foundation also supports it.

About 5,000 girls from different secondary schools are expected to take part in the competition.

Balls, pair of boots, jerseys, school bags and other educational and sports equipment will be distributed to all participants.

Oshoala added: “We have decided to partner with two more foundations: Obagol, my brother, and the Esther Ajayi foundation.

“This is the fourth edition and we hope to make it good and it keeps getting bigger.

“I can’t do it alone, so I have decided to donate some sports materials to some schools in Lagos ahead of the tourney.”