Nigerian-born Southampton star Michael Obafemi is hoping that he impressed his manager Ralph Hasenhuttl enough against Arsenal to earn another start.

The forward was involved from the start for the first time in the Premier League at the Emirates, where the Saints played out a 2-2 draw.

Obafemi was a constant threat and could have won his team the game if they were more clinical.

And the striker is making a case he wants to play from the start more often at the Premier League club.

“I was buzzing to be playing and I think I showed out on the pitch why I should be starting,” the Republic of Ireland international told reporters.

“I just kept my head down and kept working hard and waited for my chance to come,” Obafemi summed up.