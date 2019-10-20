<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nzube Anaezemba has turned down the chance of playing for another season with Kano Pillars and has instead opted for a move to another Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Lobi Stars.

Sai Masu Gida, on their official website, announced they have parted ways with the midfielder following the breakdown in negotiations for a new deal at the expiration of the earlier contract between the two parties.

“The contract signed by Anaezemba elapsed at end of the 2018/2019 NPFL season and the club was keen to renew the contract for the upcoming 2019/2020 campaign but he opted to sign with fellow NPFL side, Lobi Stars of Markurdi,” Pillars media director Idris Malikwa stated.

Anaezemba was part of the historic Pillars team that won the 2019 Federation Cup, a title that eluded the Kano-based side for many years.

He was also part of the team that had a short stint in the Caf Champions League, where Ibrahim Musa’s men were knocked out by Ghanaian club Asante Kotoko in the preliminary round.

Pillars thanked Anaezemba for the great service he rendered during his two-year stint at the club and wished him a successful career ahead.

With this latest move to Lobi Stars, Anaezemba will be playing for his fourth NPFL club, having previously starred for Enyimba and Rivers United.