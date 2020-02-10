<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kano Pillars forward Nyima Nwangwa has bewailed his side’s 3-1 defeat to MFM FC as and described losing to the Lagos based side as a very painful experience despite taking a half time lead in a game they were expected to stop the home side from winning on the ground of previous records and current struggles within MFM FC.

Nwangwa speaking with newsmen after the encounter said the painful part was losing the special record of not losing to MFM FC before Sunday’s 3-1 defeat. He thereafter added that they have to move on from the loss.





“We actually came to pick all three points but losing to MFM FC, nobody wants to lose but it was a good fight from them. It was really difficult for us.

“It’s very painful, we couldn’t just keep the record of not losing to MFM FC in Lagos because we always have good result here. It’s really painful but if you keep talking about yesterday, then you’re not ready to play the next game.”