Kano Pillars striker, Nyima Nwagua has promised the Sai Masu Gida fans that they will enjoy this weekend NPFL games as they’ll play to win their Matchday 21 fixture against Rivers United.

“It will be an attacking Football against Rivers United”.

Nwagua in a chat with brila.net described the journey playing back to back away games as tough as they had to travel via road to Enugu from Kano but believes it had nothing to do with their 1-0 loss to Rangers.

“Our plan going into our away games on Matchday 20&21 was get something, but unfortunately we couldn’t get anything from Enugu Rangers as we lost all three points though we played well but failed to take our chances.





“Now against Rivers United on Sunday, despite the fact that they came to Kano and took one point in the reverse fixture, it’s either we take exactly what they took from us (1point) or we take more (3points)”

However, the Pillars striker is optimistic the team can still secure a continental spot despite currently in the ninth position, ” Our intention for this 19/20 Nigerian Professional Football League season is return to where we can play continental football and I believe we can still achieve that with the calibre of players we have, with two or three wins we could take that continental spot because the gap between us and the teams in the top 4 is not much. I believe we can achieve our plan.”

Sai Masu Gida’s unbeaten 11-game run in the Nigerian Professional Football League was halted by MFM and have now won just 1 of 2 NPFL games.