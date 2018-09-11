Team Kwara has set up a final encounter against Team Akwa Ibom having defeated Team Lagos 4-2 via penalties in the football event at the ongoing 2018 National Youth Games in Ilorin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match had ended 1-1 during regulation time.

In the first football game, eight-man Team Akwa Ibom beat Team Anambra 3-1 also on penalties after a goalless draw during regulation time.

Team Kwara will now face its counterparts from Akwa Ibom in the final match of the tournament scheduled for 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

NAN reports that six states registered for the football event, but two withdrew due to financial constraints, leaving the number that registered to four.