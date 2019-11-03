<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Confluence Queens head coach Whyte Ogbonda assures his side will fight hard to win maiden Nigeria Women’s Premier League (NWPL) title at the expense of Rivers Angels on Sunday.

The Lokoja-based ladies will square up against the Jewel of Rivers in the final of the four-team tournament at the Agege Stadium.

The two teams will meet for the first time in a final, but it is a third for Ogbonda, who led Ibom Angels to back-to-back Federation Cup finals in 2017 and 2018, but lost both to Rivers Angels.

The contest will rekindle the rivalry between the master Edwin Okon and his former apprentice Ogbonda, who developed his coaching career with the Port Harcourt side before his exit in 2017.

The manager, who has led the Kogi ladies to a maiden women’s final, has reflected on his side’s fairytale run this season and is determined to break the final jinx against Rivers Angels.

“I will say that so far 2019 had not been a bad year for me,” Ogbonda told newsmen .

“It has been a great performance for the team this season since losing in the Federation Cup to Ibom Angels.

“I called the players together to let them know we have to give the Super Four qualifications our best, and here we are now.

“I must admit that I saw it coming. It’s a reward when you have a good management structure on the ground.

“The players I met and the few players I came with were all dedicated to the job, but overall, I will say discipline because I have a disciplined team.”

Arit Usang’s first-half brace fired Confluence Queens past their northern rivals Adamawa Queens in the semi-final of the Super Four tournament on Friday.

The 2-0 win means Ogbonda has been rewarded with a final clash with his former boss and the tactician has opened up on his targets against the four-time Nigerian champions.

“At this stage, my target and that of the team is to make sure we take the trophy to Kogi state on our first attempt,” he continued.

“The match against Adamawa Queens wasn’t an easy one, but we came out of it victorious. I got information about their goalkeeper not having a firm grip on the ball and we used that against them.

“It means a lot to me if we win the league because as a head coach, I have been in two Federation Cup finals previously without winning, this makes it the third, so it means so much to me if I win this time.

“Confluence Queens as a team also need this trophy because they have not won any before now, so getting to this stage, I think they will fight really hard in ensuring the trophy comes home.”

Ogbonna will hope to win his first-ever title as head coach when Rivers Angels and Confluence Queens clash at the Agege Stadium.