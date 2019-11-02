<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Confluence Queens have advanced to the final of the Nigeria Women’s Super Four tournament for the first time in their history after beating Adamawa Queens 2-0 on Friday.

After finishing as Group D winners to qualify for the Super Four tournament for the first time since 2012, Whyte Ogbonda’s ladies showed class to see off the Yola based side in Lagos.

Arit Usang was the heroine for the Lokoja based outfit after scoring both two goals to seal maximum points for the team in style.

Usang profited from a defensive mixup from Adamawa Queens to net the opener for Confluence Queens three minutes into the contest.

Despite the fightback from the Yola girls, the Confluence found yet another breakthrough as the former Rivers Angels star was well-positioned to hit her brace and matchwinner in the 25th minute.

After the restart, Adamawa made several efforts to bounce back but Ogbonda’s side held their nerve to ensure a clinical victory.

The win took them to the final of the competition where they will face Rivers Angels at Agege Stadium on Sunday.