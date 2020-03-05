Ahead of the commencement of the 2019/2020 Nigeria Women Football League, NWFL season, the management of the league has issued out a new logo for the league.
The new logo was made available on Thursday, 5th March, with a massive improvement in the features when compared with the old one.
Say hello to the new visual identity of the NWFL.
It’s not just a new logo. It’s a new identity to promote excellence and inclusion in the Nigerian Women’s Football League.
Cheers to exciting times!#NWFLRebrands #NWFLUnveilLogo #NWFLEvolve #NWFLMedia pic.twitter.com/tSoH3xc5kB
— NWFL (@TheNWFL) March 5, 2020
