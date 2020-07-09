



The 2019-2020 Nigerian Women Football League (NWFL) has been canceled and will return in 2021 with another format.

The announcement was made the 2020-21 season will adopt was straight league like the Nigeria professional football league, following a meeting between club owners and the league body on Wednesday.

The women league which was running in an abridged format of two groups and the top two teams from each group will meet for the Super four where winners will emerge.

The new season was previously scheduled to kick off in January, but it was pushed forwards due to lack of funds and late registration of clubs.

However, following the suspension of sports activities in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, the club owners and the organizers have now decided to shift their attention to the 2020-21 season.





This decision was decided in a visual meeting between the NWFL Board members headed by Madam Aishat Falode and the club owners on Wednesday.

“The @TheNWFL has adopted a new league format for the 2021 @TheNWFL Premiership Season.”

“We shall be having a straight league for the 2020/2021 Nigeria Women Football season once sporting events resume in the country”, according to the statement released.

Meanwhile, it is the first time since inception that there won’t be a league action in the country for a whole season.

The clubs are now expected to use the period of the break to complete all registration processes including evidence of up to date payment of salaries to their players.