Nigeria Women Football League Chief Operating Officer Dr. Ayo Abdulrahman has confirmed that there is no going back on the resumption date slated for the 18th of March 2020 which us exactly a week from now as date to commence the topflight women football league by the management of the NWFL.

Abdulrahman appealed to clubs who haven’t completed their registration to do so as the league won’t be shifted because of them.





He revealed that 12 of the 16 premier league teams have paid and that the other four should be swift about theirs too.

“There is no plan to postpone the league, the management team headed by Aisha Falode is set to carry on with the date of 18th March 2020 without any shift and my appeal to those clubs who haven’t completed their registration is to make payment and return their completed registration document for process licensing.”