The day after their exquisite and efficient performance against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa Conquerors of seven-time champions and host nation Egypt) that saw them reach the semi-finals of AFCON 2019, the Super Eagles received pledges of more dollar rain from two of Africa’s richest businessmen.

Two former Super Eagles stars, Nwankwo Kanu and Victor Okechukwu Agali were at the team’s training session on Friday evening as the players intensified preparations ahead of Sunday’s AFCON 2019 semifinal clash against the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

Gernot Rohr’s men had the training session at the Aero Sport Club which is a stone throw from their Cairo Meridien Hotel base as against the Chams Sports Centre where they had trained since their arrival in Cairo from Alexandria.

Kanu and Agali watched closely the training session, a move that will be a boost to the players ahead of the crucial clash.

The training session was only opened to the media and fans for only 15 minutes.

Former African footballer of the year, Kanu who is one of the Confederation of African Football ambassadors for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations has offered total support to the Super Eagles right from the start of the time.

Kanu has paid regular visits to the team’s hotel and attended all their games. And Agali who is Gernot Rohr’s personal assistant of scouting has also been strongly backing the side in Egypt.

The Super Eagles – Algeria clash will take place at the Cairo International Stadium. Kick-off is 8pm Nigerian time.

