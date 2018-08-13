Former Super Eagles captain Nwankwo Kanu believes that there is more better fortunes to come the way of the Nigeria team after their early exit from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The former Arsenal and West Brom star also believes the gap between African teams as against their European counterparts is not completely cut adrift.

Nigeria will play away to Seychelles in their second group game in September in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The three time African Champions lost their opening group game at home to South Africa.

“I can tell you things are about to change,” Kanu said during the launch of Petrolex Kanu Cup 2018 in London.

“The organisation and preparation of African teams have improved. Nigeria had the youngest team out in Russia, which means they can improve.

“It was the first time we have gone without issues in the camp about money or travel, everything was OK.”

“There is sponsorship, they use chartered flights. The trust that was lost is coming back. We can do better next time.”

“A lot of our players are playing in Europe, maybe not at the biggest clubs.”