Former Super Eagles’ skipper Nwankwo Kanu hit the target as greats of the global game converged at Barnet’s Hive Stadium to raise money for Nwankwo Kanu’s Heart Foundation.

Stars at the event include Robert Pires, Michael Essien and Arsene Wenger.

Several hundred fans braved the cold of north London to watch a Premier League Masters side, managed by Wenger in his first game in England since he left Arsenal, beat the African Masters 9-4.

Wenger’s side took the lead after mere seconds, with former Liverpool winger David Thompson converting from close range and that was doubled in superb fashion before the half was out as William Gallas flicked a Pascal Chimbonda cross past Rami Shaaban.

Lomana LuaLua rolled back the years before the half was out, celebrating his goal with that customary backflip that is all the more impressive at 37.

Louis Saha restored the Premier League’s two goal lead just after the break before providing the fourth for Danny Webber.

Pires, Saha and Nwankwo Kanu added to the Premier League side’s tally, with Yakubu, Michael Essien and LuaLua netting consolations for the African side.

The match was raising funds and awareness for the Kanu Heart Foundation, who hope to build a permanent facility for children with heart problems. Currently they have to fly youngsters to India to undergo operations.

“Imagine going around the world to India for a heart operation,” he told Standard Sport last month. “If the child doesn’t have family or money it’ll be so difficult.

“Believe me, I know what it’s like to have heart problems. You can have an ankle or shoulder injury and in six or eight months you’re healed. But if the heart stops for a few moments that’s it,” Kanu pointed out.