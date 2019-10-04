<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria legend Kanu Nwankwo says the country is blessed with talents across the globe and shouldn’t be forcing players to plead their allegiance to the country.

Nigeria Football Federation has been trying to lure English youths International Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori to represent the Super Eagles, with the duo later opted for the Three Lions of England instead.

England boss Gareth Southgate included the duo in the Three Lions’ 25 man squad to face the Czech Republic and Bulgaria in October’s Euro 2020 qualification games, but Kanu who won the English premier titles with Arsenal is unfazed by the development.

The former Ajax Amsterdam and Inter Milan star added that the Super Eagles will be fine without the Chelsea duo.

“I feel we don’t need to force people to play for the country because Nigeria is bigger than any player.

“We have quality players everywhere so we can’t continue to beg one player to play for us. Nigeria cannot beg, players have to beg Nigeria.

“The best way to always go about this is talking to them to play for their fatherland.

“If they do, it’s good for us and if they don’t we move on. That’s football and I think we have enough and we can win matches without them.”

England will be looking to cap the players when they take the Czech Republic and Bulgaria in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers.