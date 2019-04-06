<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former international Nwankwo Kanu has given accolades to retiring Osaze Odemwingie as a perfect gentleman who comported himself both on and off the pitch.

The former Arsenal ace joined the league of well-wishers who recalled and appreciated Odemwingie’s contribution to the national team as he announced his retirement from football after 22 years of romance with the round leather game.

Kanu who did not only eulogise Osaze for being a reliable footballer also prayed for better days for the former Lokomotiv Moscow ace as he ventures into other endeavors in the future

“I call him Osahehe and he is very good player and good person in and outside football.He is a good example of a footballer for the world and who got skills and good technique and works hard and say it the way he sees it 😀Good career.

Enjoy your retirement @OdemwingieP God bless” he dished out on Saturday.

Odemwingie who played for played for 10 different clubs in the course of his soccer career last played for Indonesian Madura United.

He joined the club On 3 April 2017 as a marquee player, scoring on his league debut, in a 2–0 triumph against Bali United on 16 April.

He scored about 22 goals for the club including a hat-trick against Semen Padang on 12 April 2017. He made cumulatively 412 appearances for the 10 clubs he played for including Bendel Insurance who only recently returned to elite division after 10 season’s relegation. He accounted for 125 goals for the clubs. He was equally a super hit in the national team where he made

63 appearances for the Super Eagles scoring 10 goals, he was also part of 2008 Olympic team in Beijing, China.

Many will recall with nostalgia his brace in the 4-0 demolition of Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the 2004 Nations cup qualifier. Interestingly Jay jay Okocha was given award in the match after scoring the 1000th goal of the Nations cup with his free kick goal that wowed the sold out crowd.