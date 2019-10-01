<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





When the Super Eagles file out against the Selecao of Brazil at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang on Sunday October 13th, Nigerian football legend, Nwankwo Kanu, advised that the senior national team to go all out and win the match stating that the match-up should not be used as testing for new crop of players.

According to the former Super Eagles ace, Gernot Rohr, should parade the best legs in the present crop of the senior national team and approach the game with the right formation that would display good quality football artistry and a super winning mentality as so such are at-stake for the two countries.

The former Arsenal striker who spoke with Nigeria Football Federation in a shared video post reckoned that the friendly with the Brazil national team is a quality tie that will tune up the confidence of the Nigeria squad exposes their strength/weakness but not without history and pride at stake.

He said, “Against Brazil, they are one of the bests in the world, and this is the type of friendly Super Eagles should be playing because it will help the boys. The match is more than a friendly game because Brazil will not want to lose against Nigeria, while we will not also want to lose which will make the match tough,” Kanu told NFF media department.

The planned friendly is coming 23 years after Nigeria, on their way to winning Africa’s first Olympic football gold medal, spanked the Selecao 4-3 after extra-time. Nigeria last played Brazil in 2003 at the opening of the National Stadium in Abuja. It ended 0-3 in the Selecao’s favour .

Meanwhile, Kanu who also spoke about the retirement of Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi who hanged his international boots after the 2019 African Cup of Nations said the team that will play Brazil should comprise experience and youthful players with team work.

Below is Nigeria’s squad against Brazil:

Goalkeepers: Ezenwa, Uzoho, Okoye

Defenders: Omeruo, Balogun, Ekong, Aina, Awaziem, Ajayi, Collins.

Midfielders: Ndidi, Etebo, Iwobi, Esiti, Aribo, Azeez.

Forwards: Kalu, Simon, Olayinka, Onuachu, Chukwueze, Osimhen, Emmanuel