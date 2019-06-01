<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nwankwo Kanu is devastated with the sudden and unfortunate death of his his former Arsenal teammate, Jose Antonio Reyes.

Reyes, 35, died in a car accident in Sevilla on Saturday.

Both men were part of the Arsenal Invincibles side that went unbeaten in the 2003/2004 Premier League season.

“I am devastated by this sad news, Reyes was a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace. @arsenal #arsenal #coyg #premierleague #spain #london #rip,” Kanu tweeted through his Twitter handle.

The Spaniard joined the Gunners from Sevilla in January 2004.

He later spent a season on loan at Real Madrid in 2006-07, winning La Liga.

After leaving the Gunners in 2007, Reyes won the Europa League twice at Atletico Madrid and three times at Sevilla.

In January, the former Spanish international joined Spanish second division strugglers Extremadura.

Last year, it was reported that Reyes was set to return to Arsenal as a coach under Unai Emery, who he played for at Sevilla.

He also played in the 2006 Champions League final as the Gunners lost 2-1 to Barcelona.