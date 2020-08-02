



Former Nigeria skipper Nwankwo Kanu is grateful that Arsenal under Mikel Arteta won the 14th English FA Cup on his birthday, saying that it was a double celebration for him and his entire family.

The former Dream Team captain who had also passed through the English club under former manager, Arsene Wenger, said Arteta and his boys actually made his day on Saturday.

The former Arsenal, Inter Milan and Nigeria striker celebrated his 44th birthday with tributes coming from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), and Confederation of Africa Football, CAF.





“Happy birthday to two-time Africa Player of the year and Nigeria football legend, Kanu. Have a good one Papilo,” NFF tweeted.

Meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a brace as Arsenal beat ten-man Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday to lift their 14th title.

The Gabon striker scored a penalty in the 28th minute and netted the winner in the 67th minute after Christian Pulisic had put Chelsea ahead through a fifth-minute strike.

The win gave manager Mikel Arteta his first trophy as a manager and also put the Gunners into next season’s Europa League. It was a sweet end to what has been a tough campaign at the Emirates stadium.