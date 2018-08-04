Nigerian legend, Nwankwo Kanu, has congratulated Alex Iwobi after the Arsenal winger penned a new long term deal with the Gunners on Friday.

Iwobi, 22, put an end to speculation over his future by signing a new four-year contract with the North London club

“Congratulations @alexanderiwobi We wish you higher success at @arsenal Hard work pays. #coyg #congrats #premiership #nigeria #arsenal #thankgod @Arsenal,” Kanu wrote on his Twitter handle.

The talented winger who broke into The Gunners’ first team in 2015, extended his 13-year stay with the North London club he joined at the age of six.

He scored three goals in 26 Premier League games last season and also featured for Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.