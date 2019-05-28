<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former international Nwankwo Kanu has tipped Eagles to win the Nations cup in Egypt adding however that the players must have champion’s mentality and put the entire arsenal in their armory into the project.

The former Arsenal forward noted that the standard of the Nations cup has continued to rise with every edition and maintained that the Eagles have all it takes to surmount every challenge by opponents at the event.

“Eagles can win the nations cup in Egypt why not? The boys just have to work hard and think like champions, put everything into it and I am optimistic they can make it,” he enthused.

The two- time African Footballer of the year however resisted the temptation to underrate any of the contending teams including the debutants noting that every team that qualified for the Nations cup just like the world cup cannot be dubbed a pushover and as such should not be treated with kid gloves.

After missing the last back to back editions of the Nations cup, the Super Eagles are returning to the event and aiming to increase Nigeria’s victory at the continental diadem to four. Nigeria last won the title in 2013 in South Africa under late coach Stephen Keshi.

A school of thought believes that the Eagles have been handed a soft draw with two debutants Burundi and Madagascar in the group.

Some analysts have however warned the Coach Gernot Rohr tutored side against having a mindset that the new comers will be a walk in the park.

Eagles begin their campaign in Egypt against Burundi on June 22nd followed by a tie against Guinea on June 26th with the last group match against Madagascar billed for June 30th.