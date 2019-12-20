<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal legend Kanu Nwankwo says the Gunners need experience manager to turn things around at the Club.

Arsenal sacked Unai Emery following poor start to the premier league season and are on the verge of replacing him with current Manchester City assistant manager Mikel Arteta.

Kanu however admitted that the current results has not been good enough, but believed the club should shared in the blame.

He stressed further that Club should have tried to get experience manager to turn things around.

“The recent poor performances of Arsenal can improve with experienced management,” Kanu told reporters.

“I know every fan is disappointed with the games the club has been playing of late. This is not the same Arsenal people used to know. But, all the same, we can still turn it around.”

“The players alone cannot be blamed, but the entire management also. But it is clear that Arsenal are not where they are supposed to be, they have to change a lot of things and ensure that they return to the basics.

“We need a strong hand to bring back the glorious days of Arsenal,” Kanu concluded.