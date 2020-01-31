<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Super Eagles captain, Nwankwo Kanu, has backed Gernot Rohr to continue as coach of the team, adding that it will be a wrong move to relieve the Franco-German of his duties with Nations Cup and World Cup qualifiers looming.

The 66-year-old has five months left on his current contract with the Nigeria Football Federation.

While the likes of Segun Odegbami, former captain of the national team, have called for a local coach to replace the 66-year-old, the former Arsenal star disagrees.

“I don’t think we should go for another coach,” Kanu told Opera.

“He is not doing badly.

“Yes, there is room for improvement but that doesn’t mean that he is a bad coach. If you bring a new coach now, definitely we have to start from the beginning, start changing program and tactics and all that.”





“If we really wanted to do that, we could have done that since. But as it is now, the boys are gelling well and working very hard under him. We are not doing badly. All the friendly games have been okay, so why should we now change him?

“I think we have to leave him alone, focus on this World Cup qualifier and try to advance from the group.”

The 43-year-old was also optimistic that Nigeria will book a place at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

“I am 100 per cent sure we can do it. If you look at our boys, they are doing well in their clubs and if you look at the team in general, you’ll see there is improvement everywhere.

“The friendly games can also confirm that. They did well in all their friendly games. But now this is the proper group game so I know they are going to do us proud. So I have no doubt we will qualify from this group.”