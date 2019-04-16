<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian legend Nwankwo Kanu has backed his former club AFC Ajax to overcome Italian giants Juventus when the teams meet in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie tonight.

The teams are locked at 1-1 after the first leg at the Johan Cryuff Arena in Amsterdam last week, where Cristiano Ronaldo’s opener was cancelled out by the hosts’ David Neres.

Ajax are looking to claim a second major scalp in the continental tournament, having come from behind to oust title holders and Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid in the previous round.

Kanu, who won the 1995 Champions League with Ajax, has backed the Eredivisie leaders to overcome Juve on their home ground in Turin, especially if they can put up a similar performance to the one they produced away to Real last month.

“It’s a great achievement for them to be in this stage,” Kanu said. “I know it will not be easy for the Old Ladies [Juventus’ nickname is ‘The Old Lady’].

“I think if they [Ajax] play the way they played against Real Madrid, they will go through into the next round,” he concluded.

The other quarterfinal ties to be complete this midweek are Barcelona v Manchester United (1-0), Porto v Liverpool (0-2) and Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur (0-1).