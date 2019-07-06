<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In the wake of Frank Lampard’s appointment as Chelsea boss, Nwankwo Kanu believes Arsenal must learn from the Blues if they hope to return to their glory days.

Lampard was confirmed as the new Blues manager, returning to the team where he became a legend as a player.

He succeeds Maurizio Sarri and will be in charge of the Roman Army on a three-year deal after a short stint with English Championship outfit, Derby County.

The ex-Arsenal man believes the 41-year-old who spent 13 years at Stamford Bridge is the right man for the job.

“It’s a wonderful one. We wish things of such to be happening to former players. And to see a former player become a coach, we all have to be happy for him,” Kanu told Goal.

“I wish that Arsenal is still going to do the same because as it is now, we need the former players to come in. Those who have really done well for the club, know how the club is and to bring the club back to where it used to be.

“He [Lampard] is going to bring his experience, he knows [Chelsea] in and out, he knows what they are lacking and I believe that was why they gave him the post.

“If he doesn’t know the club, if he doesn’t know what he is doing, I don’t think they will offer him that kind of opportunity.

“So for me, it’s going to be something different and new knowing that he played there and he went into coaching not quite long.”

With his appointment, Lampard joins Roberto Di Matteo, Ruud Gullit and Gianluca Vialli as recent former players who went on to manage Chelsea.