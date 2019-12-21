<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ex-Nigeria International Nwankwo Kanu has described the Adoption Campaign initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development which was launched in Lagos earlier in the week, as a right step in the right direction for sports development in the country.

The former Super Eagles captain who was in attendance at the event which was held at the Civic Centre at Victoria Island Lagos said, “When I heard about it, I promised the Minister I would attend and I am happy I attended. It was a sort reunion with some ex-internationals. I also reminisced about those days we went to the Olympics.

Kanu added: “Let me honestly thank the Minister of Youth and Sports Development [Mr. Sunday Dare] for this initiative. He is doing well. In fact, he is a blessing to sports in Nigeria. He was in my State (Imo) a while ago. If we had this during our days, it would have gone a long way in boosting our performance even though we did well,” he added.

The 1996 Olympics gold medallist charged Nigerian athletes to make use of the opportunity presented to them by the initiative to make the country proud.