Nigerian forward, Anthony Nwakaeme, has finally completed his move to Turkish outfit, Trabzonspor, from Israeli side, Hapoel Be’er Sheva.

Nwakaeme, 29, penned a two-year contract with Trabzonspor with the option of another year.

The striker is highly delighted to make the switch from Hapoel Be’er Sheva and is looking forward to having a great time with his new club.

”Thank you very much for giving me the chance to play here. I feel very happy to be here, to be part of this team. I see that the team has a great ambition to be successful,” Nwakaeme told the club’s official website.

“This situation is very motivating for me as a player. The atmosphere I saw in the first game was great, the fans were great, everything was very good. I saw them as very good people, really everything was perfect. ”

Nwakaeme’s last game for Hapoel Be’er Sheva was last Thursday’s Europa League third qualifying round fixture against Apoel Nicosia which his former club lost 3-1.