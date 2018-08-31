Borussia Dortmund midfielder Nuri Sahin has parted ways with his boyhood club for the second time in his career.

Sahin, 29, joined Werder Bremen for a reported €1 million transfer fee on transfer deadline day on Friday.

The Turkey international had dropped down the pecking order at Dortmund in recent years, and will sign a two-year deal at Bremen, according to reports in local media.

Sahin became the youngest-ever Bundesliga player on his debut as a 16-year-old in August 2005, and he helped the club win the Bundesliga title in 2011 before moving to Real Madrid.

Sahin spent a year on loan at Liverpool before returning to Dortmund in 2013 and enjoyed a five-and-a-half stint, and he posted an emotional video of his time at the club on Friday.

a good story cannot be devised,

it has to be distilled. ∞ pic.twitter.com/2aOj8aiBal — Nuri Şahin (@nurisahin) August 31, 2018

He now moves to Bremen partially as a replacement for the injured Ole Kauper, and director of football Frank Baumann said he was excited to find a player of Sahin’s caliber.

“We have always said that if an interesting player came available, then we would take advantage of it. Nuri is one of those kind of players. We are delighted to sign a player of his quality,” Baumann said.

“After receiving a diagnosis for Ole’s injury nothing has changed. However recent signs have suggested that the healing time will be longer than initially anticipated. Ole will be able to rejoin first-team training at the beginning of October at the earliest.”