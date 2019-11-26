<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nuno Espirito Santo has taken Wolves to stunning heights and it’s not surprising that he has been linked with a handful of high-profile jobs.

With Arsenal putting in another lacklustre performance against Southampton, Unai Emery’s job is at risk and the bookies made Nuno favourite to take over on Monday.

The 45-year-old is coming in on SkyBet at 6/4 to become the new Gunners gaffer, with former Arsenal captain and current Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta coming in at 7/2.

Former Juventus boss Max Allegri is currently third-favourite at 5/1.

After a lengthy international break with eight of their stars getting called up to play for their country, Wolves earned a hard-fought 2-1 win at Bournemouth with goals coming from João Moutinho and Raúl Jiménez.

In a press conference, Nuno beamed with pride after his side extended their unbeaten run to eight games.

“That’s what it is about. When you come back from an international break, knowing the players have been all around the world, it’s about getting together and keeping to your tasks.

“You have to try to make the things you’ve been doing all the time – reproduce it on the pitch.

“I think all of the players performed really well. As a team, we performed very, very good. It was very good.”

After a terribly slow start, Wolves are now fifth in the Premier League table on 19 points.