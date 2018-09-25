Unmissable Incentive, organisers of the Nigerian Sports Award, NSA, has congratulated Nigerian football fraternity on the successful conduct of Nigeria Football Federation, NFF’s election held yesterday in Katsina which culminated in the formation of a new board.

It was an election that saw history being made as the President of NFF, Amaju Pinnick, got re-elected for another four-year term in office.

While felicitating with the new board in a statement issued and signed by the Executive Director of Award panel, Mr. Kayode Idowu, the organizer of the award commended stakeholders in the football community for the manner in which they conducted themselves that resulted in the successful conduct of the election.

According to him, the success of the election which was devoid of the usual crisis had shown that Nigerian football is on the right path to a greater height.

Idowu who saluted the maturity exhibited by all the contestants during and after the election urged them to join hands by supporting the new board to move Nigerian football forward.

He said; “We are deeply excited on the successful conduct of the NFF election held yesterday. It is a clear pointer that Nigerian football is moving forward because for one, the usual crisis that follows such election did not rear its head.

As you are aware, all the contestants had accepted the result which shows that everyone is in agreement. Now, it is time to offer their support to make the Pinnick-led board succeed and achieve what has never happened in Nigerian football history.”

