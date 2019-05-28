<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enugu Rangers and fierce rivals, Enyimba will be up against each other in the opening fixture of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Super Six play-offs billed to commence in Lagos on Tuesday, June 4 at Agege Stadium.

According to the draw conducted on Tuesday in Abuja, the two most decorated teams in the Nigerian League will start the round-robin tournament on June 4 with kickoff fixed for 3 pm local time.

The other opening day fixtures pitch Ifeanyi Ubah against Lobi Stars while Kano Pillars will be up against Akwa United in the 7 pm game.

As stated by the League Management Company, LMC who are the organisers of the NPFL, there will be three games on each matchday of the Super Six tournament.

The Super Six will produce the NPFL champion for 2019 and will also confirm three of Nigeria’s four representatives in next season’s Caf competitions.

FULL FIXTURES

Tuesday, June 4:

3PM: Enyimba FC vs Rangers International

5PM: Ifeanyi Ubah vs Lobi Stars

7PM: Kano Pillars vs Akwa United

Thursday, June 6:

3PM: Akwa United vs Ifeanyi Ubah

5PM: Rangers Int’l vs Lobi Stars

7PM: Kano Pillars vs Enyimba

Saturday, June 8:

3PM: Kano Pillars vs Ifeanyi Ubah

5PM: Lobi Stars vs Enyimba

7PM: Akwa United vs Rangers Int’l

Monday, June 10:

3PM: Rangers Int’l vs Kano Pillars

5PM: Akwa United vs Lobi Stars

7PM: Enyimba Int’l vs Ifeanyi Ubah

Wednesday, June 12:

3PM: Ifeanyi Ubah vs Rangers Int’l

5PM: Enyimba vs Akwa United

7PM: Lobi Stars vs Kano Pillars