<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lobi Stars team manager Barnabas Imenger has assured the club’s fans that the reigning Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions will be ready for the season-ending playoffs, which start in Lagos next week.

The Pride of Benue finished in the second position in the top-flight Group A behind Enugu Rangers, and will begin their chase for a second successive league title on June 4 with a game against FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

Imenger noted that the Pride of Benue’s priority is to qualify for Caf compeitions again, just like they did last season.

“We have seen the fixtures and what I can tell you at this point is that we are ready for the Super Six,” Imenger told newsmen.

“We have an opportunity to prove to all that our league win of last season was no fluke if we are able to do well during the Super Six.

“We have critically looked at the games and have come to the realisation that the players and other officials in the team must work harder to ensure that we make an impact.

“Our target is to retain the league title but we are looking at qualifying for the continent again as the main priority.

“The players are still training very hard and the technical crew has doubled up its tasks too to ensure that we excel in Lagos.”

Lobi Stars were crowned domestic champions after 24 matches last season because they were on top of the table when the league season was stopped abruptly because of the NPFL’s leadership issues at the time.