Sunshine Stars midfielder, Dayo Ojo, says the players of the Akure side will give their all to ensure the club maintain its top flight status at the end of the season.

The Owena Waves have struggled to make impact in the Nigeria Professional Football League this season and currently occupy 18th position in the table.

Former handler of the team, Duke Udi, left his post earlier in the campaign following discord between him and the club’s management.

His replacement, Henry Abiodun, has made minimal impact as the team has struggled to pick positive results in the league.

“It’s a difficult situation for us, but we will fight hard till the end to remedy the situation,” Ojo said.

“We have to improve on our performance in away matches in particular if we want to beat the drop and avoid mistakes at home too.

“I think we have been unlucky in some away matches but it is important to keep fighting until the end of the season.”

Sunshine Stars will host Abia Warriors at the Akure Stadium in their next league fixture on July 18 when the NPFL resume from the World Cup break.