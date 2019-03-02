



Remo Stars Football Club will return to the Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu, for the first time this weekend since after they were hit with a stadium ban following the crowd violence that greeted their Match Day Three encounter against Bendel Insurance.

The Sky Blues will be playing host to Wikki Tourists on Sunday in a rescheduled Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL Match Day Two tie.

This game was originally scheduled for February 24 but later postponed to March 3 due to the late arrival of promoted clubs from the Nigeria National Football League.

The League Management Company, LMC, banned Remo stars from playing three matches at home in January following crowd disturbances after their 1-1 draw with Bendel Insurance.

Remo Stars were banished to Oshogbo for three home games against MFM, Katsina United and Kwara United.

MFM defeated Remo stars 1-0 in Oshogbo while the sky blue boys defeated Kwara United and Katsina United in the other games played in their adopted home ground.

They were also asked to pay one million naira which amounts to 250,000 naira each to the four referees that officiated the game.

Reacting to the returning of Remo Stars back to their original home ground, a sports enthusiast based in Ogun state, Bayo Adegboyega believes it will boost the team spirit and it should also see the Sky Blues return to winning ways.

“For obvious reasons, I definitely feel good, I feel good for the fact that it will reduce the stress of travelling that far since I’m based in Ogun here.

“It’s a good one, I hope it transforms their season, now playing in the front of their home fans will ensure them giving all their best to get points,” he said.

Also, a staunch fan of Remo Stars, Ayoku Fortune encouraged the management to educate fans on match violence and keep the spirit of sportsmanship on poor officiating.

He said: “I feel very excited as a fan and happy to see them at home and there will also be a massive support from the fans which can bring more out of the players.

“Also, it will be nice if they can hold a bigger banner/flex writing to appreciate the fans and also calm them in terms of poor officiating,” added

Remo and Wikki last met in the NPFL in 2017, they both won on their home soil.

The Sky-Blue Stars defeated Wikki Tourists 2-1 at the Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu and the visitors in turn defeated Remo Stars FC 2-0 at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi.

Presently, Wikki Tourists are 8th on the log table with a point above Remo Stars.

A win for the Sky Blue Stars ensures that they move out of the relegation waters before the they face Rangers International in Match Day Eleven in the NPFL.