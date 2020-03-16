<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





MFM FC attacking player Kabir Adeniji has stated that the Lagos based NPFL side will not be relegated at the end of the season despite losing 2-0 to Warrior wolves on Sunday evening at the Warri city stadium.

Adeniji speaking in a chat with newsmen said the team gave a good fight against Warri wolves but attributed MFM’s loss on contentious officiating but stressed that the team will ensure they respond swiftly in their next game at home as they now face a real battle to keep their topflight status.





“By God grace we can’t, we won’t go on relegation, we are going to play our best out to ensure we get maximum points in our next match against Abia warriors. We tried our best but you know Nigeria football home must win.

“I am really disappointed in today’s result but we can’t do anything. If you watch our match and see the officiating, I am very sad about the officiating.”