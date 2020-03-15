<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian defender Ifeanyi Anaemena has stated that Enyimba is ready to get their league title back on track after their exit from the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Nigeria professional football league defending champions will take on Sunshine Stars if Akure at the Aba township stadium this Sunday, for their first game since their elimination from CAF Confederations Cup.

The People‘s Elephants suffered a 3-1 aggregate defeat to Guinean champions Horoya FC in the quarter final of the second CAF elites football competition.





In a chat ahead of the Super Sunday clash with the Owena Whales, Anaemena said he team has prepared well for the game and have turned their attention back to their domestic season.

“There is no guarantee in football, but we hope to get out title defense back on track with a win over Sunshine Stars and hopefully God will grant us the victory. ” he said.

Anaemena also confirmed to brila.net that he’s in contention for the game against Sunshine Stars, after sitting out of the the team’s last few games due to injury.